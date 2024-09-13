Open Menu

Commissioner Kohat Stresses On Promotion Of Industrialization For Jobs Creation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Friday stressed the need for the promotion of industrialization vital to provide job opportunities for youth.

He expressed these views during his visit to the small industrial estate Kohat where he was informed about local problems and suggestions for the promotion of industries in Kohat.

The Commissioner was told that there was a great potential for industrialization in the district and investors are also there but the only need is to encourage them through easy-doing-business policies.

Commissioner Kohat said under the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Chief Minister Awami Agenda program, the Kohat administration is ready for all kinds of cooperation.

He made it clear that prosperity in the region is not possible without economic development, so he will soon call a meeting of all relevant departments to prepare an action plan for it.

By promoting industry and trade, he said that unemployment could be addressed.

He assured all efforts to resolve the residential, drainage, security and other problems of the industrial zone on a priority basis.

Commissioner Kohat while welcoming the offer of the industrial sector to teach skills to the poor children of class 10 of the government schools by each active unit to four children in their free time, thanked the administrators of the industrial zone and appreciated their dedication and patriotism. He assured full cooperation from the district and divisional administration in this regard.

