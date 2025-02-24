Open Menu

Commissioner Kohat Unveils Peaceful Ramazan Preparation Plan

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 11:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah chaired a meeting of the Divisional price Review Committee on Monday to ensure a smooth and peaceful Ramadan.

According to Commissioner office, the meeting attended by Deputy Commissioners (DC), officials from the food Department, WAPDA and other relevant departments, discussed issues of hoarding, artificial inflation and demand of essential commodities in Kohat Division.

Mutasim Billah Shah directed officials to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers, ensuring the provision of essential commodities at fixed rates.

He also instructed the DC to hold Price Review Committee meetings at the tehsil level and raise awareness among the public about Islamic teachings on hoarding, profiteering and patience.

The commissioner urged WAPDA officials to avoid unnecessary load shedding and ensured that small shopkeepers and cart drivers would be treated with respect.

He also directed daily inspections of butcher shops to provide quality meat at fixed rates.

A special control room will be set up at the tehsil level to address any issues promptly. The district administration has been instructed to maintain law and order during Ramadan.

With these measures in place, Kohat Division is gearing up to provide a peaceful and comfortable Ramadan experience for its residents.

