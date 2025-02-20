Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'

Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Muatsim Billah Shah on Thursday embarked on a surprise inspection tour of government hospitals, offices, and schools in Kohat yesterday, as part of the Chief Minister's "Awami Agenda" program

The Commissioner also attended the morning assembly at Government Primary School Bahadur Kot, where he praised the students and teachers for their excellent performance.

During his visit, Commissioner Shah gathered information on the school's cleanliness, curriculum, and extracurricular activities.

He also held a detailed discussion with the school administration on the new admission campaign and addressed various school issues raised by parents.

The parents appreciated the Commissioner's interest and valuable suggestions, which aimed to further improve the school's standards.

