Commissioner Kohat Visited FATA University
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Moatasim Billah Shah visited FATA University, where he met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, who highlighted the academic, administrative and development affairs of the university.
During the briefing, water shortage and other issues facing the university were discussed in detail. Prof. Dr. Saleh Muhammad, Director (A&R), Hazara University, Mansehra, was also present on the occasion, who expressed his
views on the overall performance of FATA University.
Prof. Dr. Saleh Muhammad played a key role in organizing this visit and requested the Commissioner to resolve the issues facing FATA University on priority basis.
The Commissioner appreciated the performance of the university and assured that immediate steps will be taken in collaboration with the relevant institutions to resolve the water shortage and other issues.
He said that FATA University is an important educational center for students from the former tribal areas and its development is among the priorities of the government.
At the end of the visit, the Vice Chancellor thanked the distinguished guests and expressed the hope that their interest
and cooperation would further accelerate the development process of the university.
