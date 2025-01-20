Commissioner Kohat visits Kurram TDPs camp in Hangu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Monday along-with the DIG Kohat Region Abbas Majeed Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Hangu Gohar Zaman Wazir, District Police Officer Khalid Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hangu Sajjad Hussain paid a detailed visit to the TDPs Camp set-up for the Kurram victims in Hangu district.

Commissioner Kohat Division reviewed the relief activities, government initiatives, overall situation and facilities being provided to the TDPs as well as the current situation in the area.

He also reviewed the camp's infrastructure, medical facilities, maintenance, services, food supply and security arrangements.

The purpose of the Commissioner Kohat Division's visit was to identify areas for improvement and ensure that TDPs get adequate support and resources.

Motasim Billah Shah strictly directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of all basic amenities of life including health, education and clean drinking water in the TDPs campus.

APP/vak