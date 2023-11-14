Open Menu

Commissioner Kohat Visits Service Delivery Centre, Reviews Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Kohat Division Mohammad Abid Khan paid a surprise visit to the Service Delivery Centre Kohat on Tuesday, to review the performance of staff and address the public's concerns.

According to the Commissioner's office, during his visit, the Commissioner interacted with the people present at the centre, and inquired about their problems and grievances.

He reviewed the performance of the staff and issued necessary instructions to ensure that the center continues to provide the best possible services to the public.

The Commissioner was welcomed by Tehsildar Syed Amir Naveed and Deputy Director Database Kohat Ziaullah, who provided him with a detailed briefing on the center's performance.

APP/azq/378

