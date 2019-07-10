UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Lahore, DG Visit Land Record Centre

Wed 10th July 2019

Commissioner Lahore, DG visit land record centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division, Asif Bilal Lodhi on Wednesday paid a surprise visit of Land Record Center Paji, Raiwind accompanied with Director General Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Shokat Ali.

He visited all the sections of the center and observed the services provision efficiency. The Commissioner and DG PLRA also talked to the citizens present in the center and heard their complaints.

Asif Bilal issued directions to solve the issues related to mutation and khewat.

He said that he would pay more surprise visits of other centers to look after the relief for the citizens.

He said that purpose of those centers are to provide services to masses comfortably, under one roof and accurately.

The DG PLRA said that there was no compromise upon any delay without a solid reason. He said that land record centers were built on modern parameters to facilitate the citizens.

AC Raiwind Adnan Badar and other officers were also present during the visit.

