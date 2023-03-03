UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa Announces Spring Festival From March 5

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 08:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa announced on Friday that Jashan-e-Baharan (spring festival) celebrations would kick off in the provincial capital from March 5 and continue till March 12.

Talking to the media at Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Headquarters (Jilani Park) along with PHA Director General Zeeshan Javeed, he said that the festival would be celebrated with the coordination of Information & Culture Department, district administration, PHA, Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Punjab Sports Board.

The district administration would supervise activities of the festival including security of different events, he said and added that Jashan-e-Baharan was being celebrated at the divisional level, in which sports, cultural activities, tourism, music, bird and pet shows and fireworks would be organised. Canal bank and other main roads in the provincial capital would be illuminated tastefully, he added.

The commissioner said that Punjabi folk music performances, Sufi festival, lights and sound show, ghazal festival, painting exhibition, women's mushaira, classical music programme, comedy mushaira, musical gala and mehfil-e-sama programmes will be held to provide an opportunity to people to enjoy healthy outdoor and indoor recreational activities.

The citizen's entry to the shows of Jashan-e-Baharan would be free.

Randhawa encouraged citizens to fully enjoy the activities and said that a marathon race and cycling competition would also be held. Children, women, differently-abled persons and athletes would participate in the marathon race. Famous singers would present music shows in Hockey Stadium Lahore from March 5 to 12 while food and cultural mela would be organized in Jilani Park during the same period.

Flower exhibition, mehfil-e-sama, Sufi musical festival, sports mela, painting competition, lucky Irani circus and other events would be held in Jillani Park, Greater Iqbal Park, national history museum, hockey stadium, Lahore Fort and other tourism points of the city. On March 8, there would be special events related to International Women's Day while a laser light and sound show will be arranged by the WCLA.

