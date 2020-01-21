Commissioner Lahore for pre-bidding conference to outsource LPC Zone-I

Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum on Tuesday directed the Lahore Parking Company (LPC) officials to organize a pre-bidding conference to outsource its Zone-I site

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum on Tuesday directed the Lahore Parking Company (LPC) officials to organize a pre-bidding conference to outsource its Zone-I site.

He said that the terms and conditions had already been decided regarding outsourcing of LPC Zone-I site, adding that 33 sites of LPC's Zone-I including potential sites in Gulberg would be outsourced in first phase.

Presiding over a meeting held here regarding LPC, the commissioner said that pre-bidding conference should be organized as soon as possible so that the contractors can take part in bidding process besides giving their suggestions.