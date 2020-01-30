Commissioner Lahore reviews arrangements for Kabaddi WC-2020

Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum on Thursday said that holding of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 in Pakistan would prove that the country was safe to organise such mega sports events

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum on Thursday said that holding of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 in Pakistan would prove that the country was safe to organise such mega sports events.

He said that Kabaddi WC-2020 would be held from February 9 to 16, adding that it was for the first time that Pakistan was hosting the Kabaddi World Cup which was a positive step.

Chairing a meeting in his Camp Office regarding Kabaddi World Cup 2020's arrangements, he said that the opening and final matches of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 would be played in provincial capital in which teams from 10 countries including England, Canada, Germany, Australia, Iran, India, Kenya and others would participate, he added.

The commissioner said that two control rooms equipped with CCTV systems and two tentative hospitals would be established at teams' residence and stadiums. He said that special separate counters would be established on airports to receive all foreign teams.

The representatives of Punjab Sports board, Civil Defence, Police, Protocol, Traffic Police, Rescue-1122, LWMC, Kabaddi Association and other departments participated in the meeting.