UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Lahore Reviews Cleanliness Operation In City

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner Lahore reviews cleanliness operation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan visited Scheme Mor to Multan Chungi, Bhekewal Mor and Iqbal Town Main Boulevard on Wednesday under the 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign and reviewed greenbelts, green waste collection, cleanliness, etc.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director Ali Shah Nawaz.

The commissioner said that workers of PHA, WASA, MCL, LWMC had started their work simultaneously.

He said that the district administration had planned to keep the historical and cultural buildings safe and clean. He said that assistant commissioner city and assistant commissioner cantonment would perform their duties as in-charge of the campaign, adding that all departments were working on very busy routes.

He said that officers of all relevant departments were supervising the campaign, adding that the departments would complete the cleanup operation at the given deadline.

He said that an officer would monitor the work of employees every two hours for three consecutive days.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Company Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

5 minutes ago
 NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardar ..

NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardari

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

5 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.