Commissioner Lahore reviews cleanliness operation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan visited Scheme Mor to Multan Chungi, Bhekewal Mor and Iqbal Town Main Boulevard on Wednesday under the 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign and reviewed greenbelts, green waste collection, cleanliness, etc.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director Ali Shah Nawaz.

The commissioner said that workers of PHA, WASA, MCL, LWMC had started their work simultaneously.

He said that the district administration had planned to keep the historical and cultural buildings safe and clean. He said that assistant commissioner city and assistant commissioner cantonment would perform their duties as in-charge of the campaign, adding that all departments were working on very busy routes.

He said that officers of all relevant departments were supervising the campaign, adding that the departments would complete the cleanup operation at the given deadline.

He said that an officer would monitor the work of employees every two hours for three consecutive days.