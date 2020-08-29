Commissioner Lahore reviews security arrangements in Sheikhupura

(@FahadShabbir)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ali Ghuman visited here on Saturday and reviewed security arrangements for Ashura-e-Muharram.

The Commissioner accompanied by DC Shiekhupura Asghar Ali Joyia, RPO Shahid Javed and DPO Sheikhupura Chazi Muhammad Salahuddin inspected the route of main zuljinnah procession. The commissioner was briefed about the security arrangements made for Ashura Day.

The Commissioner directed the volunteers, scouts, civil defence, Rescue-1122 and police personnel deputed for Majlis duty, to ensure coronavirus SOPs.

Ali Ghuman also visited the DHQ hospital where MS Dr Azhar Amin briefed the Commissioner about the facilities in Trauma centre and special emergency ward.

The commissioner also visited the control room set up at deputy commissioner office for monitoring the security of mourning processions.

Briefing the commissioner, DPO Sheikhupura Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin said that four tier security plan had been devised to provide security cover to the participants of mourning processions and majalis in the district. He said that snipers and special force had been deployed at roof tops of the building located at the route of mourning procession in the district.