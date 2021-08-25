UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Lahore Stresses People For Early COVID-19 Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:09 PM

Commissioner Lahore stresses people for early COVID-19 vaccination

Commissioner Lahore Capt (r) Muhammad Usman on Wednesday said that the administration was increasing COVID-19 vaccinations centers in wake of increased numbers of positive cases in Lahore city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Capt (r) Muhammad Usman on Wednesday said that the administration was increasing COVID-19 vaccinations centers in wake of increased numbers of positive cases in Lahore city.

Talking to a private news channel he said during the last 24 hours, 12 deaths and 790 positive cases were reported due to COVID-19 in Lahore city.

He said that vaccination would be mandatory for all travelers, there will be a complete ban on unvaccinated people entering shopping malls after 30th August, he added.

He said the city administration was displaying banners in the markets to compel people to get vaccinated as earliest.

No one will be allowed to enter in the markets and public places without showing of vaccination card, Commissioner said.

Usman said, the government was collecting data of those persons who were not vaccinated, adding that people to get vaccinated, as the Delta variant is more dangerous and transmitting rapidly, he concluded.

