Commissioner Lahore visits darbar Bibi Pakdaman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed on Friday visited darbar Hazrat Bibi Pakdaman and reviewed its suggested expansion project.

Auqaf officials briefed on suggested expansion project under the decision of court commission.

District administration and police officers inspected the land of Auqaf adjacent to the darbar.

Commissioner and CCPO have decided to take Ulema into confidence in the meeting which was held in the office of Auqaf Department.

On the occasion, CCPO suggested that the project would be completed in phases.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal andofficers of Auqaf Department were also present.