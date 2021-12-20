UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Lahore Visits Kasur

Mon 20th December 2021

Commissioner Lahore visits Kasur

Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman visited here on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman visited here on Monday.

He planted trees at Govt High School Mustafabad and DPS, inaugurated a Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Bahadurpur and reviewed the process of online 'Girdawari' system as well as checked the corona vaccination counter in District Headquarters (DHQ), Kasur.

Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal, Additional DC Revenue Arshad Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Authority Mrs Naheed Wasif, CEO Health Authority Dr Pervez Iqbal were present on the occasion.

While visiting the govt high school, Mustafabad, the Commissioner checked the cleanliness, attendance of teachers, quality of education, security and other arrangements.

He also checked the medical facilities provided to the patients in emergency ward of DHQ hospital, observed the vaccination stock at corona vaccination counter and hospital record.

Muhammad Usman appreciated the steps taken to achieve the targets set in the second phase of special campaign Reach Every Door (RED).

He inaugurated the RHC at Bahadurpur and reviewed the availability of all facilities.

Later, he inspected the online Girdawari system.

In a meeting with district officers, the Commissioner also reviewed developmentschemes in the district.

