Commissioner Lahore Visits RUDA Headquarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA headquarters on Wednesday and attended a meeting along with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RUDA Imran Amin to review progress of work on the underpass from Kalma Chowk to Bab-e-Pakistan

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, representatives of allied departments like WASA, LWMC, PHA etc., were also present along with the Engineering Executive Directors of both Central Business District Punjab (CBD) and RUDA.

Imran Amin highlighted the efforts being made by RUDA to add on the solid waste and water treatment along with the initiatives being taken to enhance the green cover through afforestation. He, while highlighting the importance of historical site of Bab-e-Pakistan, said that the CBD was making the national monument there, which would also house a museum of future, thereby blending history to the posterity.

"The maximum area of Bab-e-Pakistan is going to be green, which is one of the first monuments of Pakistan where first Muslim Refuge camp was set up in the aftermath of independence of Pakistan," he added.

Moreover, proper mechanism for water storage and flow of sewerage in business district was also discussed in detail.

At the end, the Lahore commissioner assured that all necessary and required support from allied departments would be provided to RUDA and CBD for completion of assigned tasks in the realm of public good and facilitation to the denizens of Lahore.

