Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood Visits Areas On Fourth Day Of Anti-polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio campaign

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood on Friday made a surprise visit to different areas of the city and reviewed the performance of anti-polio teams

The Commissioner on the fourth day of the ongoing anti-polio campaign visited various areas of the provincial metropolis including the railway station, LTC bus stand, Badami Bagh General Bus Stand and its dispensary.

The Commissioner on the fourth day of the ongoing anti-polio campaign visited various areas of the provincial metropolis including the railway station, LTC bus stand, Badami Bagh General Bus Stand and its dispensary.

While visiting the railway station, he said that passengers from other provinces and cities come to the railway station here and that is an important hub for polio drops administration.

He personally checked the children travelling on the exit of the railway station, saw the procedure of polio marking, and talked to the parents and especially checked polio records with the teams.

The commissioner said that the anti-polio campaign will continue till December 22.

