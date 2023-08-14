Commissioner Larkana address 76th Independence Day functions

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari Monday said Pakistan was created due to the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari Monday said Pakistan was created due to the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

This he said while addressing two separate gatherings held at Commissioner Office and Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall, Jinnah Bagh Larkana, on the eve of the 76th Independence Day and to pay homage to the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that 14 August remained the memory of freedom fighters with their sacrifices, and our country become an Independent State and congratulated the nation that we are an independent nation and we can live independently and we are now free to talk and applied our traditions in a proper way.

He said that it is the responsibility to retain their Heroes and the services that render for the welfare of the country and the people will be remembered in the Golden words in the history of the country.

Commissioner Larkana said," It is our national duty to celebrate our Independence Day with national fervour, zeal and enthusiasm in order to prove we are an awakened nation." He further said that now it is our responsibility to save our motherland and we should be ready to shed our lost drop of our blood for its security.

He emphasized the parents to create patriotism in their children and tell them about the heroic deeds of their elders and national heroes who laid down their lives but did not compromise on principles.

Ghanwer Ali Leghari urged the people to follow the footprints of the founder of Pakistan and Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He has asked the youngsters to pay full attention to their education with the learning of science and technology and play their due role in the development of the Country and prosperity of the nation.

Commissioner Larkana Division said, "Living nations celebrate their independence days enthusiastically." He hailed the efforts of the relevant departments for the excellent arrangements of Independence Day celebrations He advised the people to shun their minor differences and be united for the sake of national integrity and unity and try to strengthen the democratic system in the country.

He said that I see portraits of martyrs everywhere whether it is Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Rangers or Police.

Commissioner requested the officers of educational institutions, that the children presenting these tableax are very smart and they are the future of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is a bouquet in which people of different religions live and they all have rights to live freely.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar said that the Independence Day reminds us struggles of Freedom Fighters for creating an independent state, now it is our prime duty to follow the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah the great National Hero and Founder of Pakistan.

He said that under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah the Pakistan was created as an independent country and we are celebrating the Independence Day in most respectable manner.

He also paid rich tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed their lives for the restoration of democracy and rights of downtrodden people in the country.

Addressing the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Saleemullah Odho said today we are celebrating Independence Day because our elders sacrificed their lives to get this country and we can breathe in a free state.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Ahmed Alin Soomro and others also spoke on the occasion.

The ceremony was largely attended by Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, District heads of various departments, notables of the area, students, teachers, leaders and workers of various political parties.