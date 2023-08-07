Commissioner Larkana arranged farewell reception in honor of DIG Police Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

DIG Police Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh has said that during the posting in Larkana Range, it was a challenge for me, accepting that I started working hard and eliminated more than 120 notorious dacoits

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):DIG Police Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh has said that during the posting in Larkana Range, it was a challenge for me, accepting that I started working hard and eliminated more than 120 notorious dacoits.

He expressed these views, while addressing the farewell function given by Commissioner Larkana as the chief guest, at Commissioner's office, on Monday.

He said that for this I was also given a bravery award with the civil award of Pakistan Tamgha e shujaat.

He also said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the law and order situation in this division is better than before.

DIG Larkana said that the role of DIG is to supervise and monitor. He further said that earlier I have also been Assistant Commissioner. At that time Assistant Commissioners had the powers of Magistrates so I studied Cr PC very well which helped me a lot in the police.

He said that Shikarpur and Kashmore-Kandhkot are slum areas in Larkana division, so the crime rate is a little higher there, which we have also controlled.

He said that Larkana is a big city where bank transactions worth one billion rupees are being done daily, to which our police is providing complete security.

Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh said that we have to take care of Larkana Division along with Baluchistan Border, PARCO, PPL and other institutions to which we are providing full security.

He further said that I can never forget the love, affection and respect given by the people of Larkana division.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwoor Ali Laghari said that the services of DIG Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh will always be remembered.

He worked day and night to maintain law and order in Larkana Division, he added .

He said that I pay tribute to Mazher Nawaz Sheikh on behalf of the entire division, he is a very good police officer, friend, brother, Mr Sheikh has many good qualities.

Wing Commander 82 Shahbaz Ranger Larkana Lt. Col. Muhammad Baig, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Saleemullaaaah Odho, all divisional and district officers, Rangers officials, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, Deputy Mayor Muhammad Amin Sheikh, Khair Muhammad Sheikh and others attended the reception.