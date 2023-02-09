UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Larkana Ban On Setting-up Animal Enclosures(Baaras) In Larkana City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Commissioner Larkana ban on setting-up animal enclosures(Baaras) in Larkana city

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari on Thursday imposed Section 144 Cr. P.C. on setting up animal enclosures (Baaras) in various colonies and residential areas to prevent environmental pollution, pedestrians, traffic jams and animal waste in Larkana city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari on Thursday imposed Section 144 Cr. P.C. on setting up animal enclosures (Baaras) in various colonies and residential areas to prevent environmental pollution, pedestrians, traffic jams and animal waste in Larkana city.

According to the notification issued, imposed ban on setting up animal enclosures (Baaras) in various colonies and residential areas in the city including Sachal Colony, Wakil Colony, Sheikh Zayed Colony, Lahori Mohalla, People's Colony, Dari Mohalla, NawanTak Mohalla, Karma Bagh Mohalla, Sheikh Mohalla, Muhammadpur Mohalla, Resham Gali, Kennedy Market and other areas.

There will be a complete ban on cages for animals.

They further said setting up animal sheds causes various diseases, the breeding of mosquitoes which causes inconvenience to the residents.

Despite the ban, any violation of this order would invite action under section 188 PPC for which area SHOs are authorized to register the case against the violator and against the builders of storm drains.

