Commissioner Larkana calls for collective efforts to eradicate polio

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Commissioner Larkana Division Tahir Hussain Sangi, has said that polio is a dangerous disease, and to eradicate it, we all must work together so that this disease can be completely eliminated from its roots.

He expressed these views today while presiding over a high-level meeting of the Divisional Task Force on the polio campaign, held in the conference room of his office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa, Deputy Commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot Imdad Ali Abro, District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro, officials from the police, Rangers and the health department. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioners of Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated in the meeting via video link.

He further said that the level of awareness among the officials is commendable, and he hopes that all district deputy commissioners will work hard and make their best efforts to make the campaign successful. He added that any issues related to the polio campaign in any district should be reported so they can be resolved promptly.

On this occasion, District Health Officer Larkana, Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro, while addressing the meeting, requested that the upcoming campaign should be closely monitored to ensure its success so that no child is left without receiving polio drops.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa and Deputy Commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot Imdad Ali Abro stated that they are working on a plan in collaboration with Rescue 1122 to ensure the success of the campaign.

Additionally, through maps and charts, it was informed during the meeting that there are currently 23 polio cases in Pakistan, out of which 15 are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6 in Sindh, and 2 of those are in Larkana Division. It was also highlighted that some districts have reported bacterial cases, which require focused attention, and efforts should be made to achieve zero tolerance in this regard.

Furthermore, it was stated that the majority of the reported cases have been from border areas, and monitoring has been significantly improved to control the situation. The performance in Larkana is also satisfactory; therefore, all District Health Officers (DHOs) were requested to resolve any remaining issues promptly.

Alongside this, it was also decided that children will be vaccinated against various diseases and given polio drops to ensure maximum protection.

It is important to note that the upcoming polio campaign will run from 1st September to 7th September 2025.