Commissioner Larkana Calls For Unity At Independence Day Function

Wed 14th August 2019

Commissioner Larkana calls for unity at Independence Day function

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro has urged people to shun their minor differences and be united for the sake of national integrity and unity.

This he said while addressing a gathering here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium on Wednesday in connection with the 72nd Independence Day of the country.

The commissioner said under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and due to freedom movement Pakistan became an independent country on August 14, 1947.

He urged the parents to create patriotism in their children and tell them about the heroic deeds of their elders and national heroes who laid down their lives but did not compromise on principles.

Saleem Raza Khuhro urged the people to follow the principles of the Founder of Pakistan and Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He advised the youngsters to pay full attention to their education with learning of science and technology and play their due role in the development of the country and prosperity of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation Khair Muhammad Shaikh said the Independence Day reminded us the struggles of freedom movement for creating an independent country, and now it was our prime duty to follow the principles of Quaid-e-Azam, and work hard with honesty and dedication.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nooman Siddque and others also spoke on the occasion.

National songs, folk songs and tableaus were presented by students of various schools of the city.

The ceremony was largely attended by Chairman District Council Khan Muhammad Sanghru, District heads of various departments, notables of the area, students, teachers, leaders and workers of various political parties.

