Open Menu

Commissioner Larkana Chairs A Meeting Of Divisional Polio Eradication Task Force

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Commissioner Larkana chairs a meeting of Divisional Polio Eradication Task Force

The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Khan Leghari Friday presided over a review meeting of the Divisional Polio Eradication Task Force at his office to discuss the arrangements for the forthcoming seven days long anti-Polio Campaign

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Khan Leghari Friday presided over a review meeting of the Divisional Polio Eradication Task Force at his office to discuss the arrangements for the forthcoming seven days long anti-Polio Campaign.

Commissioner Larkana said that polio is a crippling disease, and all arrangements should be made for its elimination campaign so that no child is deprived of polio drops during the polio campaign.

Commissioner urged the officers of the Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the forthcoming anti-polio campaign.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners and Health Officers of the Division that all out efforts should be made for vaccination of Anti-Polio Drops to 0-5 Year children during Polio campaign in national interest.

Commissioner said that special attention should be paid to the border areas of Baluchistan so that there is no risk of polio spreading from people coming from there.

He also directed the health officers to re-strengthen their strategies and to focus on routine immunization.

He also urged them that a monitoring system may be ensured besides the District and Taluka control rooms may also be activated in order to make the Anti Polio Campaign a success.

He said that action will be taken against the officers for their negligence in Polio Campaign.

Commissioner Larkana directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitisers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He hoped that the next polio campaign will also end successfully. He said that the DCs and Assistant Commissioners should monitor the polio campaign themselves, as this is a national duty.

Earlier, the divisional head of WHO gave a briefing at the meeting. He said that teams have been prepared and supplies have been provided to them to make the campaign successful.

The meeting was largely attended among others by deputy commissioners of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore, Additional Commissioner-I Larkana Division, representative of WHO, UNICEF, a large number of Officials.

The Health Department and PPHI officials were present and gave their suggestions to achieve the target in different districts of Larkana Division.

Related Topics

Polio Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur May Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trudeau Laments Death of Firefighter Killed While ..

Trudeau Laments Death of Firefighter Killed While Battling Wildfires in British ..

7 minutes ago
 US Consumer Sentiment Near 2-Year High; A Sign Inf ..

US Consumer Sentiment Near 2-Year High; A Sign Inflation May Not Retreat Easily ..

6 minutes ago
 Four booked for refilling gas illegally

Four booked for refilling gas illegally

4 minutes ago
 Two-day national conference on population starts

Two-day national conference on population starts

4 minutes ago
 Peace vital for development of any area: Governor ..

Peace vital for development of any area: Governor KP

4 minutes ago
 SPL to play key role in developing skills of young ..

SPL to play key role in developing skills of young cricketers: Nasir Shah

6 minutes ago
Rajanpur Police arrest wanted criminal in multiple ..

Rajanpur Police arrest wanted criminal in multiple cases

4 minutes ago
 Strike by 950 Employees of London's Gatwick Airpor ..

Strike by 950 Employees of London's Gatwick Airport to Start on July 28 - Trade ..

1 hour ago
 Under training officers visit Central Police Offic ..

Under training officers visit Central Police Office

1 hour ago
 N.Korean Leader's Sister Slams UN Security Council ..

N.Korean Leader's Sister Slams UN Security Council's Session on Pyongyang's Miss ..

1 hour ago
 Kohat roadblock ends as negotiated settlement reac ..

Kohat roadblock ends as negotiated settlement reached with PESCO

1 hour ago
 Shahzada Hayatullah Durrani calls on Saito Machi

Shahzada Hayatullah Durrani calls on Saito Machi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan