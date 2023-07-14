Commissioner Larkana chairs a meeting of Divisional Polio Eradication Task Force

The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Khan Leghari Friday presided over a review meeting of the Divisional Polio Eradication Task Force at his office to discuss the arrangements for the forthcoming seven days long anti-Polio Campaign

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Khan Leghari Friday presided over a review meeting of the Divisional Polio Eradication Task Force at his office to discuss the arrangements for the forthcoming seven days long anti-Polio Campaign.

Commissioner Larkana said that polio is a crippling disease, and all arrangements should be made for its elimination campaign so that no child is deprived of polio drops during the polio campaign.

Commissioner urged the officers of the Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the forthcoming anti-polio campaign.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners and Health Officers of the Division that all out efforts should be made for vaccination of Anti-Polio Drops to 0-5 Year children during Polio campaign in national interest.

Commissioner said that special attention should be paid to the border areas of Baluchistan so that there is no risk of polio spreading from people coming from there.

He also directed the health officers to re-strengthen their strategies and to focus on routine immunization.

He also urged them that a monitoring system may be ensured besides the District and Taluka control rooms may also be activated in order to make the Anti Polio Campaign a success.

He said that action will be taken against the officers for their negligence in Polio Campaign.

Commissioner Larkana directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitisers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He hoped that the next polio campaign will also end successfully. He said that the DCs and Assistant Commissioners should monitor the polio campaign themselves, as this is a national duty.

Earlier, the divisional head of WHO gave a briefing at the meeting. He said that teams have been prepared and supplies have been provided to them to make the campaign successful.

The meeting was largely attended among others by deputy commissioners of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore, Additional Commissioner-I Larkana Division, representative of WHO, UNICEF, a large number of Officials.

The Health Department and PPHI officials were present and gave their suggestions to achieve the target in different districts of Larkana Division.