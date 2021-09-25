Commissioner Larkana chairs a meeting regarding coronavirus vaccine

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Shafique Ahmed Mahesar chaired a high level meeting regarding vaccination of coronavirus and implementation of Sindh Government directives in Larkana division, here at conference room of commissioner office, today.

Commissioner said that every government employee should be required to be vaccinated for coronavirus vaccine in all cost and said that after September 30, 2021, no any person would be allowed to visit/go to the police station, court or any other public place until he or she has been vaccinated.

He said that all the government employees and especially health department employees should be required to vaccinate themselves and make the common man aware about vaccination and make them obligated to do so, if no one is vaccinated, he warned.

Commissioner also said that in that case, after October 15, travel in trains, buses or any other type of public or private transport would not be allowed.

The Commissioner instructed the Deputy Commissioners of the Division that whatever steps have taken regarding the vaccine are better.

However, Commissioner further instructed the Deputy Commissioners that they you should formulate a plan from which every individual get vaccinated and at the same time check the vaccine card from the people who come to your office.

On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana also directed to all the SSPs of the division not to allow any person to come in their offices without the vaccine card and check the vaccine card before coming to the office.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana informed the meeting that we would issue any domicile/PRC or any kind of certificate after checking the vaccine card.

Appreciating these steps, the Commissioner said that DCs would oblige the people to bring the vaccine card with them after vaccination, so that it could be verified.

In this regard, the social workers should be obliged to treat the people with love and affection. Explain and convince about the vaccine.

Commissioner Larkana Division further said that they should commit to vaccination and get vaccinated.

He also directed all Deputy Commissioners and DHOs to check the private hospitals, clinics of doctors.

Make it mandatory for patients coming for treatment to be vaccinated and vaccinated themselves, otherwise their clinics will be sealed, he warned The commissioner further said that teachers of public and private schools would be required to be vaccinated.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot complained that we have some problems, in which DHO and Health side are weak on our side, they do not perform their duties in time, so Commissioner would direct them, so that they can perform their duties in time.

The Commissioner said that district administration would appoint an in-charge who would monitor and report to them so that departmental action could be taken against them.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all districts, SSPs, DHOs and officers of concerned departments.