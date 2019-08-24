UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Larkana Chairs A Meeting Regarding Forthcoming Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 08:31 PM

Commissioner Larkana chairs a meeting regarding forthcoming Muharram

Commissioner Larkana division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro chaired a high level meeting regarding law & order and other arrangements for forthcoming Muharram-ul-Harram at commissioner office here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Larkana division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro chaired a high level meeting regarding law & order and other arrangements for forthcoming Muharram-ul-Harram at commissioner office here on Saturday.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and other concerned officials of various departments to complete the arrangements for the Muharram-ul-Harram so that the mourners can be provided clean and secure environment.

Khuhro said that all the available resources will be utilized to maintain peace during Muharram and no one will be allowed to disturb the peace of the division at all costs.

He also said that security will be strict in these days, in this regard; police officers along with Rangers officials will increase the patrolling to face the any untoward incident.

Commissioner also directed to the health officers including MS's and DHO's that they also make punctual to the senior doctors during Muharram and medicine will be made available on the occasion for provision of the first aid to the Azadars, and increase the ambulance patrolling, Taluka hospitals, Basic Health Units and Dispensary staff must be present and alert during Muharram for 24 hours regularly, he added.

He also directed the police officials that police will take serioussteps for making law and order situation in their areas, establish the control room, and take proper steps of routs of the Azadars in the concerned areas of Larkana.

