Commissioner Larkana chairs a meeting to review Chehlum security

Commissioner Larkana Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Friday chaired a high level meeting regarding law & order and security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(r.a) falling on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Larkana Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Friday chaired a high level meeting regarding law & order and security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(r.a) falling on Tuesday.

Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and other concerned officials of various departments to complete the arrangements for the Chehlum so that the mourners can be provided clean and secure environment.

He said that all the available resources will be utilized to maintain peace during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(r.a) and no one will be allowed to disturb the peace of the division at all costs.

He also said that security will be strict in these days, in this regard; Police Officers along with Rangers officials will increase the patrolling to face the any untoward incident.

Commissioner said that the strict steps will be taken against the terrorists and anti-social elements besides making Traffic system better. Police parties will stay on alert during the process while the security measures must be taken in the Imambargah's, Maderssas, mosques and Majlis places, he directed the Police Officers.

Mahesar also asked to the DC's that they make punctual to the Municipal authorities and TMA officials to make better the cleanliness, light system, drainage system in the cities and towns and villages, and wires of electricity would be up and also punctual to the SSGC officers for making better the leakage pipe line as none any incident occurs by leakage in the gas pipe lines, he added.

Commissioner also directed health officers including MS's and DHO's to be punctual during Chehlum and medicine will be made available for provision of the first aid to the Azadars, and increase the ambulance patrolling, Taluka Hospitals, Basic Health Units and Dispensary staff must be present and alert during the Chehlum for 24 hours regularly, he added.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners will hold meetings in the Taluka's with NGO's, Scouts, Saints, Ulema's and others for arranging of better steps for making peace and tranquility in the area.

Sector Commander Shahbaz Rangers Sukkur, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot, District Health Officers(DHOs), Medical Superintendents(MSs) and Ulemas of various sects also attended the meeting.