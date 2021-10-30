Commissioner Larkana chairs Divisional Price control committee meeting

Divisional Commissioner Larkana Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar said that the govrnment has fixed the price for wheat flour at Rs 45 per kg, but shopkeepers and mill owners were selling at Rs. 75 per kg which is completely unfair and unlawful

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Larkana Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar said that the govrnment has fixed the price for wheat flour at Rs 45 per kg, but shopkeepers and mill owners were selling at Rs. 75 per kg which is completely unfair and unlawful.

The fixed rate at which they will be examined for how much they will be charged.

He said while presiding over a high level meeting of the Divisional Price Control Committee, at his office on Saturday.

Commissioner said that provision of flour to people at rates fixed by the government be ensured at all costs.

"No one should be allowed to stock the wheat, and thus create shortage of the commodities," the commissioner ordered.

He also directed officers concerned to monitor wheat, flour and other commodities in order to discourage hoarders and profiteers.

He also directed the officers concerned to inscribe wheat quota, flour proportion, retailer name and maintain records properly.

He said that strict action should be initiated against flour mill owners involved in selling low-weight flour bags, high price of flour and cheating the public.

He directed the concerned DCs to personally monitor the markets so as to curb the trend of profiteering and take action against those who do not disclose a clear price list.

He also directed the DCs of all the five districts to keep record of wheat stored in private mills. In this regard, the officials of the food department should be obliged and they should be questioned about this so as to get accurate information as to why the flour is available in the market high price.

Commissioner directed that price control shops should be opened in all the districts and taluka headquarters and the magistrates should inquire about the rates in all the cities, and especially about the flour and other routine items.

He added that officials of the Bureau of Supply & Prices should also be restrained so that seeds and other plantations could be readily available, as prices could rise due to demand, while the government supplied the wheat but did not buy the flour.

He further said that wheat shortage is not in Sindh when Punjab Seed Corporation has stopped sending seeds. This has impacted on Sindh, which could lead to the smuggling of wheat from Kashmor, Jacobabad and Shikarpur to take steps to prevent smuggling so that smuggling does not happened.

He added that prices may go up due to lack of flour, but if there is a large quantity of flour, it will not increase the price. To check the flour quality so that the flour cannot be consumed in excess, he added.

The Commissioner said that flour is found at Fair Price Shop but cannot be given at proper prices, which is the main reason for storage.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Jacobabad said that the supply of small mills owners would not be high in this regard.

He further said that the flour is obtained according to the exact price of wheat.

DC Larkana attended the meeting, while DC Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur and ADC-I Kambar-Shahdadkot and the other concerned officials joined the meeting through video link.