Commissioner Larkana Chairs Divisional Task Force Meeting On Polio

Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:46 PM

The Commissioner Larkana Divison Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar presided over a meeting of Divisional Polio Task Force at his office on Monday to review and discuss in detail the arrangements of anti Polio Campaign scheduled to kick off from August 02, 2021 in the Larkana Division

Commissioner urged the officers of the Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the anti-polio campaign, from August 02, 2021 to August 08, 2021.

The Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners and Health Officers of the Division that all out efforts should be made for vaccination of Anti-Polio Drops to 0-5 Year children during Polio campaign in national interest.

He also directed the health officers to re-strengthen their strategies and to focus on routine immunization.

He also urged upon them that monitoring system may be ensured besides the District and Taluka control rooms may also be activated in order to make the Anti Polio Campaign a success.

He said that action will be taken against the officers of their negligence in Polio Campaign.

Commissioner Larkana directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting was largely attended among others by deputy commissioners of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacoababad and Kandhkot-Kashmore, Additional Commissioner-I Larkana Division, representative of WHO,UNICEF, a large number of Officials.

The Health Department and PPHI officials were present and gave their suggestions to achieve the target in different districts of Larkana Division.

