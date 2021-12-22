Commissioner Larkana chairs high-level meeting regarding 14th death anniversary of BB

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A high-level meeting was held here under the Chairmanship of Commissioner Larkana Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto (Larkana), on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to review arrangements to observe 14th Death Anniversary of Former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27.

The meeting was attended by MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, DIG Larkana Range Mazhaer Nawaz Shaikh, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Deputy Commissioners of Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot, SSP's of Larkana Range, SSP Special Branch Larkana, Additional Commissioner-I Larkana, Officials of Shahbaz Rangers, officers of various nation building departments.

The commissioner reviewed the arrangements and directed the police officers to come up with a plan for security and traffic system.

He directed the Special Branch of Sindh Police to install walk-through gates and make strict security arrangements. At the same time, CCTV cameras should be installed to prevent any untoward incidents and a control room should be set up inside the shrine premises at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto from where the anniversary celebrations would be monitored.

During the meeting the Commissioner Larkana urged upon the officers that they should realize their responsibilities and complete the work which was assigned to them without any delay.

He directed the all officers concerned to complete their tasks before the stipulated time and the slackness in this regard will not be tolerated at any cost.

Commissioner Larkana also directed the officials of various nation building departments set-up of control rooms at various District/Regional offices will be set up and health facilities will include the ambulances, medical teams consisting male and female doctors, para-medical staff and medicines which will be ready for any eventuality.

He also said the accommodation facilities will be arranged on the occasion.

The meeting decided that the all the roads coming towards Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto may be repaired and prepared in a proper way the traffic arrangements will also be ensured so that the people come from all over the country at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, on the occasion of 14th Death Anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

In order to ensure the drinking water facilities to the people the hand pumps will be installed, the separate bathrooms for man and women will also be constructed in reasonable place of the Graveyard, in this regard more bathrooms will specially be constructed for women, and different camps will also be set up for the people at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

The municipal officials have been directed to ensure the cleanliness from different routes and in the mausoleum at Garhi Khuda Bux and in their respective areas and the Fire Fighting Vehicles in ready position around the Mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

The SEPCO authority will ensure the lighting arrangements at mausoleum and surrounding areas on the occasion.On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division directed the heads of various departments to cooperate with each other during the anniversary.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner Larkana to install light and sign boards on the roads around Garhi Khuda bakhsh, besides cleaning and lighting in the district for the people coming garhi khuda bux bhutto to attend the death anniversary.

The women police will also be deployed in order to provide security to the women, besides the large number of police force will also be deployed at the premises of Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on the occasion.

The meeting was informed that the Medical Camps will also be set up at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, Naudero and other surrounding areas on the occasion.

The meeting also decided that the media would not be allowed to use drone cameras in the public meeting in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Besides it was also decided in the meeting that the people will be provided different routes for transport so that they can reach at the mausoleum without any hindrance and car parking will also be maintained on the distance.

The meeting decided that all the departments should complete their assignments by December 25, 2021 and give the final report in this regard to the the Commissioner.

The police patrolling will be intensified in all the routes to Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

SSP Larkana further told that a District Control Room has been established in SSP Office Larkana and at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto in this regard.