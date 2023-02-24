Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting of Divisional Census Coordination Committee

Commissioner Larkana division Ghanwar Ali Leghari chaired a meeting of the Divisional Census Coordination Committee in the Commissioner's Office here Friday to review the preparations and arrangements for the 7th Population and Housing Census-2022 in Larkana Division, the first-ever digital census in Pakistan

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana division Ghanwar Ali Leghari chaired a meeting of the Divisional Census Coordination Committee in the Commissioner's Office here Friday to review the preparations and arrangements for the 7th Population and Housing Census-2022 in Larkana Division, the first-ever digital census in Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the population and house census was a national responsibility aimed to raise awareness among the general public about existing resources, facilities and population.

He said that the population and house census was an important task for which all Deputy Commissioners and Committee members shall discharge their duties honestly as a national responsibility for error-free and transparent census.

He directed the officials of the education Department to collect the data and information during the census through the digital process and young teachers having knowledge of the latest technology should be assigned duties under the procedure and method and lists should be compiled as indicated by the Department of Statistics.

The Commissioner Larkana said that the attendance of the teachers assigned in the training list should be ensured while stern action should be initiated against absent staff.

He said that important decisions had been taken in today's meeting to conduct a clean and transparent census in Larkana Division and the heads of all departments also paid full attention to it.

He also said that the Bureau of Statistics had started online counting for digital census from February 20 and from March 1, 2023, staff would go door to door to verify the data so that the people of the division could do their online counting in the census.

Briefing the meeting, Director of Bureau of Statistics Sindh Ali Ahmed Channa said that the 7th population and house census would start from March 01, 2023 and it would be the first Digital Census. The Census process, the support of civil administration and deployment of police and Rangers jawans for security would perform their duties.

He said that statistics work at all tehsils had been declared statistics and all Assistant Commissioners had been assigned as Census District Officer of their respective Tehsil.

He further said that coordination committees had been formed at the district level for the digital census, which would review the preparations, management and other matters of the census, thereby determining all the stages of the census in a better way. He said, for the digital census, any citizen can enumerate himself and his family members online and our toll-free number is also available for the procedure.

He also said that TORs had been set up for accurate enumeration and the staff had given instructions and suggestions regarding enumeration and meetings and training has also been done with the concerned institutions and employees and they have been exposed in colleges and schools. The problems and especially power and other problems should be resolved, so that the acquired data can be updated and no problems are encountered, he added.

On this occasion, all the Deputy Commissioners of the division told the meeting that the preparations were complete in all the districts and the teams had also been constituted to work and fulfill this national cause as a duty. A security plan has also been put in place by hiring police and rangers to protect the staff so that they do not face any trouble, they said.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal said, we have held a meeting with all the concerned institutions so that the work can be completed and the funds also need to be released.

The Commissioner, while giving instructions to all Assistant Commissioners of the division, said that the problems of funds would be sought on priority basis and the problems would be solved.

Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting was attended by Director Bureau of Statistics Sindh Ali Ahmed Chana, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal, Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot, Director Education(Primary) Larkana, Director Education(Secondary) Larkana Division, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, Assistant Commissioner Larkana, Regional Director Colleges Larkana region, Director Local Government Larkana and other relevant officials.