Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding forthcoming Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Larkana Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Friday chaired a high level meeting regarding law & order and other arrangements for upcoming Muharram-ul-Harram in Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Larkana Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Friday chaired a high level meeting regarding law & order and other arrangements for upcoming Muharram-ul-Harram in Larkana division.

Sector Commander Shahbaz Rangers Sukkur, DIG Police Larkana Range, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot, District Health Officers(DHOs), Medical Superintendents(MSs) and other concerned officers and leaders of various sects also attended the meeting.

Commissioner directed the DCs, SSPs and other concerned officials of various departments to complete the arrangements for the forthcoming month of Muharram-ul-Harram so that the mourners can be provided clean and secure environment.

He said that all the available resources will be utilized to maintain peace during Muharram-ul Haram and no one will be allowed to disturb the peace of the Division at all costs. He said that security will be strict in these days, in this regard; Police Officers along with Rangers officials will increase the patrolling to face any untoward incident. Commissioner said that the strict steps will be taken against the terrorists and anti-social elements and make the traffic system better during the Muhram-ul-Haram as Azadars will not face any difficulty. Police parties will also be kept on alert and protect the Azadars during the processions while the security measures must be taken in the Imambargah's, Maderssas, mosques and Majlis places, he directed to the Police Officers.

Mahesar also asked to the DC's that they make punctual to the Municipal authrities and TMA officials to make better the cleanliness, light system, drainage system in the cities and towns and villages, and wires of electricity would be up and also punctual to the SSGC officers for securing leakage pipe lines.

Commissioner Larkana Division also directed to the health officers including MS's and DHO's that they ensure the availability of senior doctors during Muhram-ul-Haram for provision of the first aid to the Azadars, and increase the ambulance patrolling, Taluka Hospitals, Basic Health Units and Dispensary staff must be present and alert, he added.

Commissioner Larkana also appealed the leaders of Shia and Sunni sects to co-operate with district administrations.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners will hold meetings in the Taluka's with NGO's, Scouts, Saints, Ulema's and others for arranging peace and tranquility in the area.

He, however, called upon the management of various majalis and processions to take vigilant eye on suspects.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of various districts of the also briefed the meeting about the security plans and other arrangements of their respective districts.