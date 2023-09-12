Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding power theft, defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Sheikh has urged the SEPCO officials to disconnect the power connections of any kind of electricity theft without any discrimination and also speed up the recovery from the defaulters.

This he said while presiding over a high-level meeting on preventing electricity theft and recovery in a committee room of his office, on Tuesday.

DIG Police Larkana Range Javed Jaskani, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Javed Kumbhar, Deputy Commissioner Kamber-Shahdadkot and SSP Kamber Shahdadkot Asif Raza Baloch, Superintending Engineer SEPCO Larkana, officials of SEPCO Larkana attended the the meeting. While Deputy Commissioners Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts participated in the meeting via video link.

It was decided to launch a strict operation against electricity theft in the entire Larkana division and recovery from defaulters.

In the meeting, the commissioner said that strict legal action would be taken against those who steal electricity and those who did not pay arrears of electricity.

He also said that along with this, those people who were involved in such activities should be identified and legal action should be taken against them.

He said the meeting will be held every week.

The commissioner also said that a Performa should be made in this regard which should be sent to commissioner's office on a daily basis so that we can inform the home department.

DIG Police Larkana Javed Jaskani said that first of all, a list of big defaulters should be prepared so that the start can be made from them first, after that a list of low defaulters should be prepared so that recovery can be done from them as well.

SE SEPCO Larkana said that it has been two or three days since I was posted here and after coming, a strict operation has been started against illegal connections and scammers, in which 15 FIRs have been registered in Larkana till Monday. While 15 FIRs have been registered in Kambar-Shahdadkot district, while 17 persons have been arrested.

He said," We are trying our best to end electricity theft and no one will be treated unfairly in this regard."Meanwhile, in the meeting, a district-level committee was formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana, whose members will be SSP Larkana and Executive Engineer SEPECO Larkana.