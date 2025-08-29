Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding Eid-Milad ul Nabi arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Commissioner Larkana Division, Tahir Hussain Sangi, has said that meeting is being held in connection with the arrival of the Mercy for Humanity, Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), so that the processions and gatherings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi during these days may take place smoothly and without any law and order issues.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting held at his office’s conference hall on Friday regarding arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Sherjeel Noor Channa, Deputy Commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot, Imdad Ali Abro, while the Deputy Commissioners of Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated via video link.

Commissioner Larkana further said that if there are any issues, the scholars present in the meeting should highlight them and promote unity, love, and brotherhood among each other.

He also instructed the officers to pay attention to the complaints and concerns of the scholars. Furthermore, he directed all deputy commissioners—both those physically present and those joining via video link—to ensure law and order, cleanliness, uninterrupted electricity and gas supply in their respective districts during these days so that there is no load-shedding. He also instructed that police and Rangers patrolling should be increased and, in case of any emergency, the health department must ensure the presence of doctors on duty and the availability of ambulances.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Sherjeel Noor Channa, and Deputy Commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot, Imdad Ali Abro, said that they have made the best possible arrangements in their respective districts.

They added that instructions have been given to the Sui Southern Gas Company to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply and to SEPCO officials to avoid any kind of power outages. Control rooms will also be set up in their offices, and all assistant commissioners in the subdivisions will be instructed to make the best possible arrangements and stay in close coordination with local scholars.

Through video link, the Deputy Commissioners of Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore-Kandhkot also stated that they have made excellent arrangements in their districts, including cleanliness, lighting, deployment of additional police forces to maintain law and order, and ensuring all necessary facilities during the processions and gatherings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

All scholars representing various schools of thought assured the Commissioner Larkana Division that they would demonstrate unity, love, and mutual respect, just as they did during Muharram-ul-Haram. However, they also presented their legitimate demands, including improved cleanliness, restoration of street lights, proper security arrangements to maintain law and order, and illumination of the city and government offices during the nights of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Police, Rangers, Municipal Corporation, Sui Southern Gas Company, SEPCO, Sindh Solid Waste Management board Larkana, and other relevant departments.