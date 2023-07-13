Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari chaired a high level meeting regarding law & order, to review the arrangements for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and other arrangements for the forthcoming Muharram-ul-Harram throughout the division, here at the conference room of Commissioner's office, on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari chaired a high level meeting regarding law & order, to review the arrangements for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere and other arrangements for the forthcoming Muharram-ul-Harram throughout the division, here at the conference room of Commissioner's office, on Thursday.

The Sector Commander Shahbaz Rangers Sukkur, Wing Commanders of Shahbaz Rangers Larkana and other districts, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot, District Health Officers(DHOs), Medical Superintendents(MSs) and other concerned officers and leaders of various sects also attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari urged the police authorities of Larkana Division to make fool-proof security arrangements during Muharram and to maintain law and order at all costs and has directed the officials of various departments to do their best.

Commissioner Larkana directed the DCs, SSPs, and other concerned officials of various departments to complete the arrangements for the forthcoming month of Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said that all the available resources will be utilized to maintain peace during Muharram-ul Haram and no one will be allowed to disturb peace of the Division at all costs.

Commissioner Larkana said that a law and order situation would be made during Muhram-ul-Haram.

He also said that security will be strict in these days, in this regard; Police Officers along with Rangers officials will increase the patrolling to face any untoward incident.

Commissioner said that strict steps will be taken against the terrorists and anti-social elements and make the traffic system better during the Muharram-ul-Haram as Azadars will not face any difficulty during the Muhrram processions, and also police parties will be alert and protect the Azadars during the process, while the security measures must be taken in the Imambargah's, Maderssas, mosques and Majlis places, he directed to the police officers.

He said that the complete implementation of the code of conduct should be ensured and the atmosphere of religious harmony, unity and brotherhood should be maintained. islam is a religion of peace, love and affection, he said.

Leghari also asked the DC's they make punctual to the Municipal authorities and TMA officials to make better the cleanliness, lighting system, and drainage system in the cities and towns and villages of the division, he added.

Commissioner Larkana Division also directed the health officers including MS's and DHO's also make punctual to the senior doctors during Muhrram-ul-Haram and medicine will be made available on the occasion for provision of the first aid to the Azadars, and increase the ambulance patrolling. Taluka Hospitals, Basic Health Units and Dispensary staff must be present and alert during the Muharram for 24 hours regularly, he added.

He appealed to the religious leaders that they would co-operate with district administrations, and informed about any doubted person at that time.

He also directed the DCs will hold meetings in the Taluka's with NGO's, Scouts, Saints, Ulema's and others for arranging of better steps for making peace in the area.

He also directed the police officials that Police will take serious steps for making law and order situation in their areas, establish control rooms, and take proper steps of routes of the mourning processions in the concerned areas of Larkana Division.

He also said that the District control rooms would be established by the police and revenue departments, which will be linked to the Sindh home department.

Police Officials told the meeting that police had adopted a comprehensive strategy to deal with disruptions with an iron hand.

He called upon the management of various majalis and processions to take vigilant eye on suspects.

On the occasion, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh said that the message of Karbala should be followed and the atmosphere of tolerance, harmony, unity and brotherhood should be maintained.

The DIG further said that more attention should be given to coordination and communication to avoid losing money.

He said that security and traffic are being improved so that no untoward incident occurs. He said that the route and time should be fully followed and no one will be allowed any new route. He further said that the issues of last year should be looked into and resolved.

Speaking on this occasion, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana said that the previous plan will be fully implemented and patrolling will be increased. He urged all the stakeholders to fully implement the code of conduct.

Speaking on the occasion, Sector commander Rangers, Sukkur and Larkana Divisions said that law and order will be maintained during Muharram and the evil elements will be crushed with iron hands.

He said that the loudspeaker act should also be implemented. He said control rooms will also be set up and CCTV cameras will be installed in time to make the monitoring process more effective.

While the security has been increased on the roads leading to the cities and the border of Balochistan and the checking process will also be accelerated.

Scholars of various schools of thought participated in the meeting and assured their full cooperation.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of various districts also briefed the meeting about the security plans and other arrangements of their respective districts.

SEPCO officials were instructed to avoid power supply from 1st Muharram to 11th Muharram, especially at night time.

To maintain law and order, the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the division should hold meetings with the scholars of every school of thought.

In the meeting, Emergency should be implemented in Chandka Medical College Hospital, Taluka Headquarters Hospitals, Rural Health Centres and Basic Health Units to ensure the supply of medical staff, ambulance and medicines.

Commissioner directed the officials of the health department to make a comprehensive plan in this regard.

Speaking in the meeting, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar said that we have started cleaning and lighting work so that the mourners do not face any inconvenience. He said that one more meeting has been called on Monday in this regard so that the cleaning work can be improved even more.

Apart from divisional and district officers, Chairman District Council Larkana Haji Ejaz Leghari participated in the meeting. Scholars of different schools of thought were present in the meeting and expressed their views and assured their full cooperation.