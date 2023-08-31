Open Menu

Commissioner Larkana Chairs Meeting To Review Chehlum Security

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting to review Chehlum security

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari Thursday said that full-proof security arrangements should be made during Chehlum and the security of the mourning processions should be ensured in any case

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari Thursday said that full-proof security arrangements should be made during Chehlum and the security of the mourning processions should be ensured in any case.

This he said while presiding over a high level meeting held at committee room of his office, on Thursday, regarding law & order and security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) falling on September 01, 2023.

Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, and other officials concerned of various departments to complete the arrangements for the Chehlum so that the mourners could be provided clean and secure environment.

He said that all the available resources would be utilized to maintain peace during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and no one would be allowed to disturb the peace of the division at all costs.

He also said that security would be strict in these days, in this regard; Police officers along with Rangers officials will increase the patrolling to face any untoward incident.

Commissioner said that strict steps would be taken against the terrorists and anti-social elements besides making the Traffic system better. Police parties will stay on alert during the process while the security measures must be taken in the Imambargah's, Maderssas, mosques and Majlis places, he directed the police officers.

Leghari also asked DC's that they should be punctual to the Municipal authorities and TMA officials to make better the cleanliness, light system, and drainage system in the cities and towns and villages, and wires of electricity would be up and also punctual to the SSGC officers for making better the leakage pipeline as none any incident occurs by leakage in the gas pipelines, he added.

He said that the Code of Conduct and Loudspeaker Act given by the government should be implemented at any cost.

Apart from this, control rooms should also be set up in the deputy commissioner's office and the assistant commissioner's office at the taluka level to work 24 hours a day.

He said that patrolling should be increased on internal and external roads and we should all work together as a team so that Chehlum procesion passes smoothly.

Commissioner also directed health officers including MS's and DHO's to be punctual during Chehlum and medicine will be made available for provision of the first aid to the Azadars, and increase the ambulance patrolling, Taluka Hospitals, Basic Health Units and Dispensary staff must be present and alert during the Chehlum for 24 hours regularly, he added.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners will hold meetings in the Taluka's with NGO's, Scouts, Saints, Ulema's and others to take steps to make peace and tranquility in the area.

On this occasion, all the stakeholders assured their full cooperation.

In the meeting DIG Police Larkana Range Abdul Hameed Khoso, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, while Deputy Commissioners and SSP's of Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandkot, Kamber-Shahdadkot participated in the meeting through video link. Besides, Mayor LMC Ali Anwar Nawaz Lohar, Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ali Leghari, officers of various departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Electricity Traffic Alert Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur September Gas All From Government Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes preservation of UNIFIL’s independen ..

UAE welcomes preservation of UNIFIL’s independence in UN Security Council vote

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman over passing of ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman over passing of Rahma bint Hamoud Al Busaidi

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole South African President over v ..

UAE leaders condole South African President over victims of building fire

3 minutes ago
 The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collects Rs669 ..

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collects Rs669 bln in Aug 2023

4 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Asia Cup scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Asia Cup scores

4 minutes ago
 Fire engulfs illegal Johannesburg housing block ki ..

Fire engulfs illegal Johannesburg housing block killing 74

4 minutes ago
RAK Police arrests gang for phone fraud, scams

RAK Police arrests gang for phone fraud, scams

18 minutes ago
 Governor for constructing dams to overcome water s ..

Governor for constructing dams to overcome water scarcity

10 minutes ago
 Interior Minister seeks briefing to cope smuggling ..

Interior Minister seeks briefing to cope smuggling of goods

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Madressatul Islam University to celebrate 13 ..

Sindh Madressatul Islam University to celebrate 139th Foundation Day on Friday

13 minutes ago
 Religious scholars condemn blasphemous incidents, ..

Religious scholars condemn blasphemous incidents, call for united action

13 minutes ago
 Heartbroken by loss of nine valiant soldiers in Ba ..

Heartbroken by loss of nine valiant soldiers in Bannu: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan