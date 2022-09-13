Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting with UN delegation

"As a Pakistani nation, we are facing this difficult situation, but we hope that we will get out of this difficult situation soon." Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanoor Ali Laghari expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with the UN delegation of Livestock, officials of Agriculture and Livestock Departments in his office on Tuesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :"As a Pakistani nation, we are facing this difficult situation, but we hope that we will get out of this difficult situation soon." Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanoor Ali Laghari expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with the UN delegation of Livestock, officials of Agriculture and Livestock Departments in his office on Tuesday.

He further said that the officers of all the institutions and especially the officers of Livestock and Agriculture who were present here should work hard and organize correct data so that correct information can be obtained and the damage done can be traced as well.

He also directed the officers to collect the details of how many families have suffered and how many facilities have provided to them by the Agriculture and Livestock Departments Commissioner said that efforts should also be made for the rehabilitation of people related to agriculture and officers should also give detailed information about the people by the staff of concerned departments, so that their needs and problems, so that planning can be done about them.

He further said that there has been more damage than the flood of 2010, so it is important that we should plan for the coming year and prepare a report for each institution so that such damage can be avoided in the future.

On this occasion, the Divisional Commissioner Larkana informed about the water with the help of maps and charts and told about the areas in which the Rabi crop will be planted after the water dries up.

On this occasion, the officials of agriculture will encourage the farmers of Kashmore-Kandhkot, Thal, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and other talukas so that Rabi crops can be cultivated.

During the meeting, the focal person of the United Nations on Livestock Ms. Florence Rowley said that the officials of Livestock and Agriculture departments should plan better to avoid such a situation in the future.