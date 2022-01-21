Commissioner Larkana division chairs a meeting of divisional task force on Polio

The Commissioner Larkana Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar presided over a meeting of Divisional Health Management /Divisional Polio Task Force at his office on Friday to review and discuss the arrangements of forthcoming anti-Polio campaign in the division, from January 23, 2022

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Larkana Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar presided over a meeting of Divisional Health Management /Divisional Polio Task Force at his office on Friday to review and discuss the arrangements of forthcoming anti-Polio campaign in the division, from January 23, 2022.

Divisional Commissioner Larkana Shafiq Ahmed Mahersar on the occasion said"Polio is a crippling disease that can be eradicated in any case and it is possible only when the heads of the various departments and NGOs cooperate with each other in this regard and Play their role in working together, whether this is a national cause," he said.

Commissioner urged the officers of the Health Department, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the forthcoming anti-polio campaign from 23rd January, 2022.

"It is a joint responsibility of all of us to fight polio and get rid of it," the commissioner added.

The Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners and Health Officers of the Division that all out efforts should be made for vaccination of Anti-Polio Drops to 0-5 Year children during Polio campaign in national interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kashmor-Kondakot on video link said, "We have DHO, SRTC, COVID Incharge and other relevant officers with the help of which we will work hard to achieve this target." In addition, Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur said, "We also have SARSO, DSR as well as DHO support which will enable us to achieve the desired target." On the occasion, Commissioner Larkana further directed that DCs should expedite their efforts and do not waste any steps taken so that we can achieve the desired target.

On the occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division was also informed about the children left during the last polio campaign.

The Commissioner said, "They will be informed through detailed maps and charts of the children left so that they can be corpse during the coming campaign." The Commissioner added that the vaccine should be ensured, because Health officials and district administrations are paying attention to one side but not the other side, so it was important to take maximum steps to make this campaign as polio as possible.

LHW and LHV to get information about getting the COVID vaccine at home, and especially the common ones, the people at bus stops getting the COVID vaccine, which was why it is so important to treat it like polio.

The disease can also be traced to the disease.

On the occasion, the Commissioner directed DHO Larkana and said that he should work carefully so as to improve the performance and especially the focus of the EPI teams.

The Commissioner further said that civil society, especially NGOs, should be supported so that the campaign, like the polio campaign, would be successful and the teams should be formed in this regard so that any kind of potential waste could be tackled.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio told the meeting that, "We will make the campaign as successful as the polio campaign and in this regard we will with the DHO to bring together all their staff, including the LHW, to make this campaign a success." LHVs and other NGOs should also be included so that the campaign becomes as successful.

During the meeting, the Commissioner was informed about the polio vaccine in all the districts through the chart during the last campaign, which the Commissioner expressed satisfaction.

The Health Department and PPHI officials were present and gave their suggestions to achieve the target in different districts of Larkana Division.

Commissioner directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He also directed the health officers to re-strengthen their strategies and to focus on routine immunization.

He also urged upon them that monitoring system may be ensured besides the District and Taluka control rooms may also be activated in order to success the anti-polio campaign.

He said that action will be taken against the officers if found negligence in Polio Campaign.

He directed to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), District Health Officers (DHOs), focal Persons, WHO and UNICEF, Rotary representatives to monitor the campaign in their respective districts.

He also emphasized that officers should visit each and every union council and arrange meetings with local people to fully participate in this national cause.

He also directed to implement all the decisions taken in meetings.

The Commissioner said that collective efforts were required for the success of the anti-polio campaign, adding that all the line departments must also cooperate with the health department.

The Commissioner stressed the need to make effective measures for the immunization campaign all over the division.

DC Larkana attended the meeting, while DC's of Kabmar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated via video link, in addition to District Health Officers, WHO, PPHI, EPI, UNICEF, DPCR representatives and other officers also attended the meeting.