Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari visits ZAB Agriculture College Dokri

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari on Tuesday visited Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri (Larkana).

He visited various departments of the institution. He also visited the library section, plant pathology, anatomology, plant protection, social science and other departments of the college and interacted with the students and teachers studying there.

On this occasion, the principal of the college Prof. Dr. Sultan Mitlo and the director of the college Kashif Hussain Jatoi informed the Commissioner Larkana about the performance of the institution and its problems and said that the budget of the college is very small, the institution has major problems which need to be solved.

Commissioner Larkana reminded them that the increase in the budget will be made soon. The students of the college complained to him that the food and living facilities in the hostel were not good, mess and other facilities should be arranged. He assured them that these facilities would be provided soon.

The Commissioner Larkana said the Sindh government is making efforts day and night to provide education, accommodation and other basic facilities to the students so that they do not have to face any kind of hindrance during their studies and they are provided with all kinds of facilities and they get all kinds of legitimate facilities.

The commissioner also said that this agricultural college is a gift given by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who established this institution in 1990 and provided maximum facilities to the students so that they could move forward diligently.

He said that with the advice of the Department of Agriculture and the Chamber of Agriculture, they will conduct an agricultural seminar here, so that the students could get latest information about agriculture sector. He also advised the students of the college, met with the farmers to learn from their experiences and introduce new species of agriculture through their knowledge.

The Commissioner also met with the farmers working in agriculture field and got information from them about the crops.

Dr. Shahnawaz Khuhro, Dr. Mohammad Haroon Holio, Nusrat Hussain Abbasi, Dr. Abdul Hameed Memon, Dr. Nazir Ahmed Panhwar and others were present on the occasion.