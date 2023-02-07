UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari Visits ZAB Agriculture College Dokri

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari visits ZAB Agriculture College Dokri

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari on Tuesday visited Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri (Larkana)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari on Tuesday visited Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agriculture College Dokri (Larkana).

He visited various departments of the institution. He also visited the library section, plant pathology, anatomology, plant protection, social science and other departments of the college and interacted with the students and teachers studying there.

On this occasion, the principal of the college Prof. Dr. Sultan Mitlo and the director of the college Kashif Hussain Jatoi informed the Commissioner Larkana about the performance of the institution and its problems and said that the budget of the college is very small, the institution has major problems which need to be solved.

Commissioner Larkana reminded them that the increase in the budget will be made soon. The students of the college complained to him that the food and living facilities in the hostel were not good, mess and other facilities should be arranged. He assured them that these facilities would be provided soon.

The Commissioner Larkana said the Sindh government is making efforts day and night to provide education, accommodation and other basic facilities to the students so that they do not have to face any kind of hindrance during their studies and they are provided with all kinds of facilities and they get all kinds of legitimate facilities.

The commissioner also said that this agricultural college is a gift given by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who established this institution in 1990 and provided maximum facilities to the students so that they could move forward diligently.

He said that with the advice of the Department of Agriculture and the Chamber of Agriculture, they will conduct an agricultural seminar here, so that the students could get latest information about agriculture sector. He also advised the students of the college, met with the farmers to learn from their experiences and introduce new species of agriculture through their knowledge.

The Commissioner also met with the farmers working in agriculture field and got information from them about the crops.

Dr. Shahnawaz Khuhro, Dr. Mohammad Haroon Holio, Nusrat Hussain Abbasi, Dr. Abdul Hameed Memon, Dr. Nazir Ahmed Panhwar and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Budget Agriculture Larkana Jatoi Dokri Chamber All From Government

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: PCB announces match officials

HBL PSL 8: PCB announces match officials

1 minute ago
 Asif Afridi banned from all cricket for two years

Asif Afridi banned from all cricket for two years

9 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al R ..

Fujairah CP receives Ahmed bin Tahnoon, Ohood Al Roumi

18 minutes ago
 Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, ..

Lata Mangeshkar's first death anniversary: Malini, Parekh, Kajol and Raveena hon ..

27 minutes ago
 Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

Syria newborn pulled alive from quake rubble

18 minutes ago
 Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan ..

Work in progress for artificial rains in Cholistan to combat challenge of drough ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.