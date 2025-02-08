Open Menu

Commissioner Larkana Encourages Support For Persons With Disabilities

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Commissioner Larkana encourages support for persons with disabilities

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangi emphasized the need to encourage and support persons with disabilities (PWD) at all levels.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Abid Lashari, President of the National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan, held at his office on Saturday.

During the meeting, Mr. Abid Lashari invited Commissioner Sangi to visit the NDF Rehabilitation Center in Larkana, which is funded by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh. The center provides free rehabilitation services, including physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, and a daycare facility for children with intellectual disabilities.

The commissioner appreciated the dedication and efforts of the NDF team in providing essential support to children with disabilities and assured his visit next week. He reaffirmed the importance of inclusive rehabilitation services and assured his support for initiatives that empower children from underserved areas.

On this occasion, Tahir Hussain Sangi also provided a wheelchair to a deserving person with disabilities during a public meeting at his office, reinforcing his commitment to accessibility and inclusion.

Mr. Abid Lashari reiterated his vision of extending rehabilitation and empowerment opportunities to children in remote areas, ensuring that no child with disabilities is left behind.

Recent Stories

vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

25 minutes ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

28 minutes ago
 ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

45 minutes ago
 ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

1 hour ago
 Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

1 hour ago
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ..

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

2 hours ago
 Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

3 hours ago
 Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

3 hours ago
 Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record hi ..

Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high

4 hours ago
 Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ..

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say

4 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian pati ..

UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan