Commissioner Larkana for eridication Polio in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Ghulam Mustafa Phul Commissioner Larkana range has said that all resources should be used to eradicate polio and it should be made successful by involving revenue and local government employees in the polio campaign.

He made this statement while presiding over the meeting of Divisional Polio Eradication Committee in his office on Thursday.

In the meeting, the strategy for the next campaign was formulated after considering the past polio campaigns. Commissioner said that the inclusion of revenue and local government employees in the campaign will help polio teams a lot because they can monitor the campaign at the local level.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the division to direct the Mukhtiarkars, Assistant Mukhtiarkars, Tapidars and Kotwars to fully cooperate with the Polio Teams. go UCMOs will be responsible for providing Polio Team data.

He said that teams should be sent door-to-door to give polio drops and it should be strictly prohibited to give polio drops to children in any room.

They will be provided full security by talking to DIG Larkana for providing security.

Apart from this, the DC's should also taluks to the Senior Superintendent of Police of their respective districts. He said that surveillance monitoring of teams going to villages is necessary. He said that wherever polio cases have appeared, the monitoring of these areas should be tightened.

Commissioner Larkana further said that there are still some areas within Larkana division, where the security of the teams is very important. He further said that people entering Sindh from any border with the Larkana Division should be kept under close watch so that no child is left out of polio vaccination. Togather they propose a location and make a plan for creating a cold chain.

DC Larkana Sharjeel Noor Chana, DC Qamber Shahdadkot, DC Kashmore Kandhkot, DC Jacobabad, DHOs of five districts, PPHI, API and other related departments participated in the meeting.