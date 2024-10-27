Commissioner Larkana inaugurate anti-polio drive in Children Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Larkana range Ghulam Mustafa Phul has said that the public should fully cooperate with the polio teams and protect their children from this deadly disease by giving them polio protection drops.

He expressed these views on Sunday while inaugurating the polio campaign starting from 28th October to 3rd November in Children's Hospital Larkana.

He instructed the health department officials to monitor the polio campaign and polio teams to go door to door to give polio vaccines to every child up to 05 years of age so that no child is left behind during this campaign.

He has also directed the Deputy Commissioners of the districts to supervise the polio teams themselves to make the polio campaign successful.

He said that in this regard, any kind of shortcoming will be intolerable, so everyone should carry out the given responsibilities happily.

Relevant officials were also present on the occasion.