Commissioner Larkana Inaugurates Anti-polio Campaign In Larkana

January 13, 2023

Commissioner Larkana inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Friday inaugurated 7-day National Polio Campaign by administering Oral Police Vaccine (OPV) to children upto 5 years of age at EPI Centre, CMC Children Hospital Larkana.

The drive is being launched by the Health Department from January 16, 2023 upto January 25, 2023 throughout the district like other parts of the Country.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Larkana said that eradication of polio is a challenge for the whole nation and everyone has to perform an important role in achieving this national cause.

He said the anti-polio campaign continues to be conducted since 1994 when it was launched by the then prime minister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, to rid the children of this fatal disease.

He expressed the hope that during the immunization drive, all children across the country would be administered anti-polio drops upto five years age.

In this regard, he said that the officials of the health department, is working hard with dedication, honesty and full devotion for making disease free district and all the stake holders including Health Department have to work with a spirit of professionalism and devotion, he added.

He said the basic objective of the campaign was to ensure that polio was completely eradicated -not just from the Larkana division, but the entire country.

The people have been advised to get their children up to the age of 5 years, vaccinated against polio during house to house polio eradication campaign, he added.

He directed the mobile Teams which were established by Health Department that they should ensure to administrate Anti Polio Drops 0-5 years children, so that no any child may be deprived from the Anti-Polio Drop.

He advised the Parents, Teachers, Representative of NGOs and Scouts to realize their responsibilities, cooperate with Mobile teams in administrating the Anti-Polio Drops to the Children and make the campaign success.

Commissioner Larkana Division appealed to the people of all the five districts of Larkana Division to protect their five-year-old children from polio by protecting their next generation from this crippling disease like polio.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal also administrated the polio drops to the children on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghar today also visited CMC Children Hospital and to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During his visit, Commissioner Larkana inquired about the problems of patients and directed the Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospital to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards and OPD Block of the Hospital.

Commissioner Larkana also visited various departments of CMC Children's Hospital Larkana, including emergency ward, medical general ward, emergency ward for new born children, new oxygen plant, medical store and also inspected various departments.

He took notice of the shortage of Medicines in the hospitals, poor cleanliness and security issues.

Commissioner Larkana directed the concerned authorities to resolve basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them.

Medical superintendent CMC Hospital Larkana Dr. Gulzar Tunio, DHO Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Shah, Director Health Services Larkana division, Representatives of WHO, UNICEF and other officials of Health Department were present on the occasion.

