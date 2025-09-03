Open Menu

Commissioner Larkana Inspects Free Medical Camps Set Up For Flood-affected People

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 10:21 PM

The Commissioner Larkana Division, Tahir Hussain Sangi, along with District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro and WHO representative Dr. Aziz Murtaza Mangi, visited Aqil (Moriya) loop Bund to inspect free medical camps set up for flood-affected people

On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division Tahir Hussain Sangi inquired from the people present in the camps about the healthcare facilities being provided. They also administered polio drops to children.

DHO Larkana Dr.

Shoukat Ali Abro briefed Commissioner Tahir Hussain Sangi and informed that a total of 13 camps

have been established at various embankments, including three mobile camps and three ambulances, specialist doctors available for various diseases, including malaria, skin diseases, and diabetes, free medical tests and medicines being provided to people staying at embankments

The people present at the embankments expressed gratitude to the Sindh Government, DHO Larkana, PPHI, and WHO for providing complete healthcare facilities.

