Commissioner Larkana launches Polio Eradication Campaign

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Tahir Hussain Sanghi on Monday has officially launched the polio eradication campaign in Larkana Division.

The Commissioner visited Union Council Waris Dino Machhi in Ratodero Taluka and administered polio drops to children, marking the beginning of the campaign.

On this occasion, District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Shoukat Abro, Area Coordinator Aziz Murtaza Mangi, Taluka Health Officer Ratodero Dr. Amanullah, and CCO Muhammad Alam Marfani briefed the Commissioner about the polio campaign.

It was informed that a target has been set to administer polio drops to 407,959 children in Larkana District.

For this purpose, 1,087 mobile teams have been formed, along with 90 fixed teams and 87 transit teams. Additionally, 76 Union Council Municipal Officers and 280 area in-charges are performing their duties across the district.

Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangi directed the officials to utilize all available resources to ensure the success of the polio campaign.

He emphasized that every child under the age of five must be administered polio drops without fail.