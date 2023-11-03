Open Menu

Commissioner Larkana Pays Surprise Visits To SZW Hospital And Children Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh made a surprise visit to Shaikh Zaid Women's Hospital and CMC Children's Hospital on Friday to review arrangements for patients suffering from various diseases

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh made a surprise visit to Shaikh Zaid Women's Hospital and CMC Children's Hospital on Friday to review arrangements for patients suffering from various diseases.

During the visit, the commissioner inquired about the problems of patients and directed the Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospital to ensure proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospitals.

He also directed the doctors to take special care of the patients and provide them with all possible medical facilities so that the women and their newborn children are healthy.

Shaikh took notice of the shortage of medicines, attendants, improper generators, poor cleanliness, and security issues in the hospitals. He directed the concerned authorities to resolve these basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them.

The commissioner instructed the hospital administration to pay special attention to cleanliness in the hospital and ensure that patients are given free and full treatment.

He also instructed the doctors, para-medics, and other staff to do their duty strictly and update the operation theaters according to modern requirements.

Shaikh warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them. He directed that free treatment facilities should be provided to the patients, especially the poor, and that they should be fully treated and not suffer any kind of pain. He also added that no expenses should be made from the patients.

During the visit, the commissioner visited the operation theaters and various wards of the hospitals. Earlier, the hospital officials briefed the Commissioner Larkana about various matters.

Medical Superintendent, CMC Hospital Larkana, senior doctors, RMOs, and others were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan