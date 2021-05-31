Commissioner Larkana reviews arrangements for polio campaign

The Commissioner Larkana Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the forthcoming Polio Campaign in the Larkana Division

The Commissioner Larkana urged the officers of the Health Department, elected representatives, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the anti-polio drops to the children, aged 5 years, during the forthcoming four day anti polio campaign in the Division.

Presiding over a meeting of Divisional Health Management/ Divisional Polio Task Force at his office, the Commissioner directed all the Deputy Commissioners and Health Officers of the Division that all out efforts should be made to administrative the Oral Polio Drops to 0-5 Year children in the Oral Polio Campaign in National interest.

He also directed the health officers to re-strengthen their strategies and to focus on routine immunization.

He also urged upon them that monitoring system may be ensured besides the District and Taluka control rooms may also be activated in order to success the Anti Polio Campaign.

He said that action will be taken against the officers of their negligence in Polio Campaign.

The Commissioner Larkana directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He directed to the Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers to monitor the campaign in their respective Districts.

He also emphasized that officers should visit each and every Union council and arranged meetings with local people to participate in this national cause. He also directed to implement all the decisions taken in meetings.

Commissioner said collective efforts were required for success of the anti-polio campaign adding that all the line-departments must also cooperate with the health department.

He also said this is a national cause the Anti Polio teams may be reached at remote areas of the Division, so that no one child may not be left from Oral Polio Vaccine and cooperate with the Teams constituted by the Health Department in this regard.

He said that there is a need for awareness of the public through print & electronic media as well as the NGOs play role in this regards.

Commissioner Larkana appealed the people of the Larkana Division that in this national campaign every one may realize his responsibility to success the Anti Polio Campaign in larger interest of the nation.

The Commissioner advised the parents, representative of NGOs that they should come forward and play their role to success the campaign without wasting any time.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners and DHOs of the division to visit PPHI and IHS centres in their respective district.

During the meeting the representative of UNICEF briefed the Commissioner regarding the role of District management orientation of Polio.

He added that the National Emergency Action Plans and its Augmentation may be implemented with full force especially at union council level at each district of the Division.

Representative of Police department, attending the meeting, assured to provide vehicles and security facilities to the mobile teams in the Division.

The meeting was largely attended among the others by deputy Commissioners of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacoababad and Kandhkot-Kashmore, Additional Commissioner-I Larkana Division, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana, representative of WHO, UNICEF, a large number of Officials Health Department and PPHI were present and gave their suitable suggestions to achieve the target in various districts of Larkana Division.