Commissioner Larkana visits exam centre

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh here on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to examination centre at Government Boys Degree College to review the ongoing examination process of Annual Examinations-2023.

He called upon invigilators and other examination staff to curb the menace of copying culture and the use of unfair means during the annual examinations.

On this occasion, the DC directed to pay special attention toward cleanliness in the college and special.

He further said that the students should be educated responsibly and their attendance should also be ensured.

He said that the attendance of the staff should be ensured.

During the visit, the commissioner also visited the computer lab, library, admin block and other departments established in the College and looking at the poor condition of the parks within the college, giving strict instructions.

On this occasion, the principal of the college informed the commissioner about the problems faced by the college.

The commissioner assured him that the problems of the college would be resolved.

On this occasion, the concerned officials accompanied with the Commissioner.