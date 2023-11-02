Commissioner Larkana visits Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Larkana Abdul Waheed Sheikh visited Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana on Thursday.

He inspected the book fair organized in the school, where different types of books were displayed including religious, science, historical, literary, information technology, general knowledge and other subjects.

The commissioner took keen interest and said that these kinds of fairs should be held so that students and other people can benefit from it.

Sheikh said that this is a healthy motivation for providing books of different subjects to the students on concession rate in this fair, which will help the students for their studies.

He also said that reading habit is useful for the students and they should realize their responsibilities and work hard day and night and achieve the object and appeared in competitive examination, so that they will be able to become good citizen of the society.

Besides, the commissioner visited different sections of the School including drawing hall and other sections.

He visited the classrooms where he asked the students about their studies and courses.

The commissioner said that Government Pilot Higher Secondary School Larkana is a very historic and old school where great personalities have also obtained education and achieved success.

The commissioner instructed the principal of Larkana School and said that CCTV cameras will also be installed in all the classes of the school.

He ascertained the problems of the teachers and students and sought to resolve them.

The principal of the school, DEO Primary, DEO secondary and other related officials were also present on the occasion.