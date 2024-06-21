Open Menu

Commissioner Lauds Cleanliness Arrangements In Eidul Azha Days

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Friday eulogized the performance

of various civic agencies including Metropolitan Corporation for ensuring cleanliness

by disposing of waste of sacrificial animals during the Eidul Azha holidays in the division.

Talking to APP, he said that 2,349 teams were formed for cleanliness operation

across the division during the Eid holidays, which worked with devotion and dedication

and ensured cleanliness.

The Commissioner further informed that 398 complaints regarding cleanliness were

received from across the division which were redressed at the earliest.

