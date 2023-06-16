UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Lauds Haji Camp Services For Intending Pilgrims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner lauds Haji camp services for intending pilgrims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak Friday appreciated the services of Haji camp under directorate of Hajj for intending pilgrims under one window operations.

Addressing an award distribution ceremony among staffers for good performance, he said that those who served the intending pilgrims were fortunate and lucky.

He said that Hajj was a religious duty and one of the basic pillars of islam which was compulsory to all those who could physically and financially afford it.

The commissioner appreciated the services of Director Hajj, Rehan Abbas Khokhar, and his team for best services to the intending pilgrims.

Director Haj, Rehan Abbas Khokhar informed that a total of 11,000 intending pilgrims had reached Holy Land through public and private schemes so far adding all of them had been vaccinated at the camp.

The pre hajj operation will continue till June 17, he said, adding that Federal, provincial and district government departments extended full cooperation.

All needs of the intending pilgrims including vaccination, passport, Currency etc under one window operations.

Khokhar said he and his team served them for will of Allah Almighty and Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

